Wife’s heartache: ‘Our sons have lost a daddy’

The scene where two men were found dead with stab wounds. Picture: Zak Simmonds

THE wife of one of two men killed in a horror double stabbing in Alva Beach, in Queensland's north, has made an emotional plea for answers over why her three young sons have been left without a father.

Jaye Christensen, the wife of 37-year-old Corey Christensen, was comforted by two supporters as she spoke today for the first time since her husband's shocking and sudden death in the early hours of Monday.

Tom Davy, 27, from NSW, also suffered fatal stab wounds in the same incident.

"This week two families have lost a son, brother and uncle," Ms Christensen said.

"I have lost my husband and best friend and our three sons have lost their daddy."

Ms Christensen said they were unable to comprehend the situation.

"We want to find an answer for the loving people that have been killed and for what reason," she said.

"Unfortunately not all the pieces are falling into place and the answers for the truth of what actually happened may be with Corey and Tom.

"We are hoping that those who are able to speak for themselves are truthful and give Corey and Tom's families, friends and the Burdekin community a better understanding of why their lives had to end this way."

Ms Christensen was appreciative of the support of the community for both families.

"We are astounded but very appreciative of the Alva Beach and Burdekin community in how they have responded with outpouring, kindness and generosity," she said.

"The police are tirelessly continuing their investigation which we are also grateful."

Charges not ruled out

POLICE have not ruled out pressing charges in the mysterious fatal stabbings of two men in north Queensland on Monday.

Tom Davy, 27, and Corey Christensen, 37, died in pools of their own blood outside a Topton Street home in the small seaside town of Alva, south of Townsville, after following an injured woman to the property.

Detective Inspector Chris Lawson says police are yet to determine if anyone will be charged over the incident.

Candice Locke was injured in an assault before the stabbing and went looking for help.

"We still have to sit down and go through all of the evidence, and make sure all of the evidence lines up before we make a decision either way," he told reporters today.

A 19-year-old has been questioned by police and released without charge. Police have also questioned the woman, along with locals.

Det Insp Lawson said the community was still reeling from the shocking event.

"It's an incident that's gained nationwide attention on their sleepy little beachside village, that they would never have expected," he added.

"It is something very out of the ordinary so they're all coming to terms with it slowly."

His comments come after The Courier-Mail spoke to the father of Candice Locke, who was injured before the two men died. Martin Locke, a prominent Townsville businessman and former Cowboys player, said his daughter was still grappling with the "enormity" of the tragedy.

Nursing a dislocated shoulder, Ms Locke had banged on the door of a random house in Alva Beach, to beg for help.

Resident Dean Webber, 19, let her in. Police believe shortly after midnight on Monday two men stormed the house before they were fatally stabbed by the slimly-built teenager.

Mr Webber, who did not know Ms Locke or the two men, was taken into police custody then released without charge on Tuesday.

Police are investigating whether the deaths were an act of self-defence and are preparing a report for the Coroner.