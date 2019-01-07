Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Three women sexually assaulted in broad daylight

by Chris Calcino
7th Jan 2019 6:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested after reports he sexually assaulted three women near the Esplanade Lagoon in broad daylight yesterday.

Police allege the man approached and inappropriately touched three women between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

A member of the public chased the man along the Esplanade but lost track of him on Spenceâ€‰St.

The sexual assaults allegedly occurred near the Cairns Esplanade Lagoon, one of the biggest tourism hot spots in Far North Queensland. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY
The sexual assaults allegedly occurred near the Cairns Esplanade Lagoon, one of the biggest tourism hot spots in Far North Queensland. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY

Officers reviewed CCTV footage of the surrounding area after receiving complaints from the three women and identified the man and tracked him down a short while later.

The 24-year-old has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and will appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Detectives are now appealing for anyone who believes they may have been inappropriately approached by this man, and who have not already spoken to police about the incident, to get in touch.

Anyone with further information regarding the assaults is also urged to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
arrest charges editors picks rape sexual assault

Top Stories

    Bundy a big loser in gaming as $9.2m lost in two months

    premium_icon Bundy a big loser in gaming as $9.2m lost in two months

    News BUNDABERG punters continue to blow money at the pokies.

    Police break silence on smashing car windows to save pets

    premium_icon Police break silence on smashing car windows to save pets

    News What would you do if you saw a distressed dog left in a hot car?

    Eight in two weeks: Irukandji stings up, but not abnormal

    Eight in two weeks: Irukandji stings up, but not abnormal

    News Holiday-goers urged to pack vital item for Fraser Island trips

    Bundy's most viewed local stories of 2018

    premium_icon Bundy's most viewed local stories of 2018

    News HINT: Christmas lights map made the list

    Local Partners