Charges laid over threats to kill

A 44-YEAR-OLD Gayndah man who allegedly made threats to kill police has been charged.

On Sunday at about 3.30pm Gayndah police responded to an incident at Warton St in Gayndah.

During the incident the accused is alleged to have been attempting to enter a dwelling whilst using actual violence.

Gayndah police arrested the man at the scene and will allege he made a series of violent threats towards police officers about assaulting and killing them.

As a result of his alleged behaviour, the man was taken to the Maryborough Watch House on a number of serious charges including assault occasioning bodily harm, attempt to enter dwelling with intent to use violence and three counts of threatening violence.

Gayndah police officer-in-charge Sergeant Joshua Ryan said it was very concerning to have a member of the community behaving in such a violent and unlawful way.

The accused was due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday.