A girl has been charged over an alleged assault with a knife.
News

Charges laid over classroom knife attack

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
13th Sep 2020 12:40 PM
A girl has been charged over an assault at a Townsville school earlier this week.

The 16-year-old student will be forced to complete a restorative justice program for allegedly injuring her teacher and another student, 16, with a knife on Wednesday.

A fight broke out between the two students after midday during a class and a teacher tried to intervene.

They suffered some minor injuries and were taken to hospital.

The girl has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of going armed to cause fear.

Townsville Child Protection and Investigation Unit officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles said the victims were "poked" and "scraped" by the knife, not stabbed, as previously reported.

He said the assault charges were in line with the injuries.

She will not face court.

Originally published as Charges laid over classroom knife attack

