Charges laid as police seize gun, axe in Bundy

FACING COURT: A man was charged after wielding an axe on a North Bundaberg street.

BUNDABERG police have charged two men over two separate incidents in which dangerous weapons were seized in North Bundaberg this week.

The Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch executed a search warrant at a house last Thursday and found a loaded pistol and ammunition as well as drugs.

A 28-year-old North Bundaberg was been charged with possessing items used in connection with dangerous drugs, possessing explosives and possessing a Category H firearm.

He is due appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on July 3.

"Police attached to the Bundaberg CIB will continue to actively target drug and property offenders within our community on an ongoing basis,” Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said.

"I would encourage any members of the community who have information which could assist police regarding unlawful activity to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

"The support and assistance of the community is a vital component of our enforcement activities.”

A 60-year-old Victorian man was also charged yesterday after allegedly wielding an axe on a street in Bundaberg North.

Police said the man produced the axe on Edina St about 4.50pm.

Members of the public were present.

Officers seized the axe and no one was injured as a result of the incident.

The 60-year-old man has been charged with one count of going armed so as to cause fear and is scheduled to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on June 2.