Charges laid after mosque threat with golf club

A man who allegedly threatened worshippers with a golf club at a Sydney mosque earlier this month has been charged.

The man entered the mosque on Burwood Road at Belmore about 12:45pm on November 2, police were told. He allegedly yelled obscenities and threatened the congregation with a golf club before he was escorted from the building.

A 26-year-old man handed himself in to Campsie police yesterday afternoon after a public appeal for information. The South Strathfield man was granted bail to appear at Burwood Local Court next month.