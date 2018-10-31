Menu
Landsborough drug lab
Crime

Police body cam footage shows dramatic drug lab bust

Stuart Cumming
by
31st Oct 2018 9:15 AM | Updated: 2:37 PM
POLICE body cam footage has been released, showing the dramatic raid on a Coast property where three were arrested.

Sunshine Coast Tactical Crime Squad officers entered the Idris Court home in Landsborough shortly before 7am Tuesday after receiving information from Crime Stoppers and the general public.

They arrested three people who were subsequently charged with a range of drug and other offences.

A 46-year-old man was charged with producing amphetamines, along with nine other offences including producing a dangerous drug, and possessing relevant substances.

Emergency services investigate a Landsborough home where a potential drug laboratory was discovered during a police raid.
Emergency services investigate a Landsborough home where a potential drug laboratory was discovered during a police raid. Stuart Cumming

A 39-year-old Landsborough man was charged with two minor drug offences while a 21-year-old Alexandra Headland woman was charged with two offences unrelated to the raid.

The 46-year-old man and 39-year-old man are due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 27 and November 1 respectively.

