Crime

Charges after major ‘coma in a bottle’ date rape drug bust

by PATRICK BILLINGS
25th Oct 2019 7:00 PM
A MAN is facing life behind bars for allegedly importing a date rape drug known as "coma in a bottle".

Ricky Clark, 36, of Rothwell north of Brisbane, has been charged with two counts of importing a commercial quantity of gamma-butyrolactone (GBL).

Australian Federal Police allege Clark imported eight kilograms of GBL also known as liquid ecstasy and fantasy

However AFP Detective Superintendent Matthew Gale said officers managed to stop the drugs hitting Brisbane streets after arresting Clark yesterday.

The arrest came after an eight-month-long investigation by the Brisbane National Response Operations into drug possession and importation.

"Given the dangers posed by GBL, the AFP works with domestic and international partners to detect and disrupt the illicit trade of the substance," he said.

"By seizing drugs and disrupting the syndicates responsible for their importation, we also prevent the profits from being invested back into the criminal activities of those involved."

Clark is also facing a charge of importing a marketable quantity of GBL which carries a maximum 25 years jail.

GBL is known to trigger severe side-effects that include vomiting, convulsions, loss of consciousness, respiratory depression and comas. In serious cases it can even cause death.

Clark appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today and was remanded in custody to reappear on December 6.

For free and confidential advice about alcohol and other drug treatment services, call the National Alcohol and Other Drug Hotline on 1800 250 015.

