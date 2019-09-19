Menu
Crime

Charged: Woman accused of taking drugs into cop station

Rhylea Millar
19th Sep 2019 10:09 AM
A WOMAN has been charged after attending a police station while carrying amphetamines in her pocket.

The 19-year-old woman from Thabeban, allegedly turned off the water mains, removed fly screens and broke into a house on September 3.

And on September 13, the same woman reportedly was involved in a conflict with another patron at the Old Bundy Tavern and threw a hot beverage over the patron in the gaming area of the venue.

The beverage liquid also poured onto a gaming machine, causing damage.

Police contacted the woman to inform her that she was a suspect for the two separate crimes and requested she attend the police station for further questioning.

The woman attended the station on September 18, where she allegedly became aggressive and flailed her arms around obstructing police and resisted arrest.

She was eventually arrested for obstruction and upon a search, a clip sealed bag containing 14 white pills was found in the front pocket of her jeans.

A spokesman for QPS confirmed that the pills in her possession were dextroamphetamines.

The woman was charged for break and entering and wilful damage for the original crimes and was due to appear in court today.

