CHARGED: Man, 35, to face court after CBD incident

Police rushed to the Bundaberg CBD this afternoon.

Police rushed to the Bundaberg CBD this afternoon.

A 35-year-old man is due to face court next month after an incident which saw police rush to the Bundaberg CBD today.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man had been charged with serious assault of a police officer causing bodily harm, obstruct police, failing to take precautions in respect to a needle or syringe and possessing a knife in a public place.

The man was reportedly being spoken to about other alleged matters when he allegedly tried to run and was arrested.

The man is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on February 26.