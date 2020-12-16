CHARGED: Man, 28, allegedly started Kinkuna fire

A 28-YEAR-OLD Branyan man has been charged with allegedly lighting several fires at Kinkuna earlier this month.

About 3pm on December 6 a pilot of an aircraft saw multiple fires burning in the Burrum Coast National Park while on their way back to Bundaberg to refuel following aerial firefighting efforts at Fraser Island.

Upon further investigation a suspect vehicle was seen in the vicinity.

Police have charged the man with setting fire to vegetation and he will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 18.

If you have information that could help police with their investigations, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day or by calling 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or by calling 1800 333 000.

Quote the reference number QP2002516150 within the online suspicious activity form.

