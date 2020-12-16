Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Kinkuna fire
News

CHARGED: Man, 28, allegedly started Kinkuna fire

Geordi Offord
16th Dec 2020 3:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 28-YEAR-OLD Branyan man has been charged with allegedly lighting several fires at Kinkuna earlier this month.

About 3pm on December 6 a pilot of an aircraft saw multiple fires burning in the Burrum Coast National Park while on their way back to Bundaberg to refuel following aerial firefighting efforts at Fraser Island.

Upon further investigation a suspect vehicle was seen in the vicinity.

Police have charged the man with setting fire to vegetation and he will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 18.

If you have information that could help police with their investigations, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day or by calling 131 444.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or by calling 1800 333 000.

Quote the reference number QP2002516150 within the online suspicious activity form.

More stories

The parts of Fraser Island you can visit from today

Visitors set to be welcomed back to Fraser Island

Fraser fire fight handed back to parks and wildlife

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg police bunpolice
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Takeaway tales straight from the Bundaberg courthouse

        Premium Content Takeaway tales straight from the Bundaberg courthouse

        News Eight times crimes went down in the carparks of local fast food eateries as heard in court in the past 18 months

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access

        How a Tik Tok brought a former Burnett bikie to justice

        Premium Content How a Tik Tok brought a former Burnett bikie to justice

        Crime After locating video, police executed a search warrant at address

        How long Ergon’s suspension on planned outages will last

        Premium Content How long Ergon’s suspension on planned outages will last

        News “We will be doing everything in our power to keep the Christmas lights on.”

        • 16th Dec 2020 2:00 PM