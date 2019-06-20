Menu
CHARGED: Viva Stewart Dodd faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning. QPS
Crime

Fronting court: Accused escapee behind bars

Geordi Offord
by
20th Jun 2019 11:47 AM | Updated: 12:08 PM
AFTER allegedly escaping lawful custody and spending days on the run, Viva Stewart Dodd faced the Bundaberg Magistrates court charged with multiple offences this morning.

Dodd faces 16 charges including escaping lawful custody, stealing and wilful damage

The 39-year-old allegedly escaped custody last Friday and was located at a Gooburrum house on Wednesday.

He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.

Dodd will appear in court again on June 27.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court escapee
Bundaberg News Mail

