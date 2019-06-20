Fronting court: Accused escapee behind bars

AFTER allegedly escaping lawful custody and spending days on the run, Viva Stewart Dodd faced the Bundaberg Magistrates court charged with multiple offences this morning.

Dodd faces 16 charges including escaping lawful custody, stealing and wilful damage

The 39-year-old allegedly escaped custody last Friday and was located at a Gooburrum house on Wednesday.

He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.

Dodd will appear in court again on June 27.