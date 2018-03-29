Menu
ACCUSED: Scott Hodgetts, 29, of Mackay, allegedly stole a new Ford Mustang from a Proserpine dealership.
News

Charge list hits 80 for Mustang theft accused

Luke Mortimer
by
29th Mar 2018 7:00 AM

A MACKAY man who allegedly stole a new Ford Mustang from a dealership in Proserpine and racked up more than 80 other charges may soon face trial.

Scott Hodgetts, 30, faced Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday, charged with 81 offences, including car theft, arson, burglary and 19 counts of driving without a license as a repeat offender.

Hodgetts has also been accused of eight counts of dangerously operating a vehicle.

He appeared in the court for his case's brief mention, before Magistrate Scott Luxton.

Some of his matters seem likely to go to trial, as Hodgetts' case was adjourned to early may for commital.

A committal determines whether there's enough evidence to escalate charges to a higher court.

Mackay Daily Mercury
