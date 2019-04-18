Woman walks free after driving at ex-boyfriend

A QUEENSLAND mother-of-two who used her car as a weapon by driving towards her ex-boyfriend, forcing him to jump out of the way, has walked free from court on parole, after prosecutors dropped a charge of attempted murder.

Melissa Anne Davis, 28, from Bundaberg, was in the District Court in Brisbane on Thursday where she was sentenced to 18 months' prison, to be released immediately on parole, after she pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The five days Davis spent in pre-sentence custody in April 2017 was declared as time already served under the sentence, the court heard.

Crown prosecutor Katrina Overell told Judge Deborah Richards that Davis was "recklessly indifferent" to the safety of her ex-boyfriend and his female friend when she drove her car toward them on April 1, 2017, and her manner of driving put them in danger.

"This was an act of violence," Ms Overall told the court, adding that Davis' barrister dispute this claim.

Ms Overall told the court that the pair were walking along Zillmere Road in Zillmere, in Brisbane's north, when Davis mounted the gutter and drove along the footpath at them as they walked their dog.

They managed to jump out of the way to avoid getting hit and escaped injury. The dog's leg was hit by Davis's car and it yelped but was not further injured, the court heard.

Ms Overall told the court that Davis was originally charged by police with attempted murder, but following the committal in 2017 and a pre-trial hearing the Crown discontinued the charge.

She submitted that Davis had a previous conviction for attempted armed robbery in company, after she and a friend planned to rob a taxi driver by holding a knife to his throat but he disarmed them and they fled in June 2010.

Davis argued she only intended to "scare" the pair with her car, and she had turned her life around since the incident.

Davis accused her ex-boyfriend of being a pedophile, and there was some evidence that he was a registered child-sex offender, the court heard.

The maximum penalty for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle was three years, Ms Overall told the court.

Judge Richards recorded a conviction against Davis's criminal record, she noted Davis had turned her life around and addressed her drug addiction.

Judge Richards told Davis that she was very "lucky no-one was injured" by her driving, or she would have been sentenced to as long as four years' jail.

"References indicate everyone seems to have noticed a change in you," Judge Richards said in sentencing Davis on Thursday.

Davis' drivers licence has been disqualified for the mandatory period of six months, the court heard.

As part of Davis' parole she will have random drug tests to "encourage" her toward staying drug-free.