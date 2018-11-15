Charge dropped: Million-dollar laundering case falls flat

Prosecutors dropped the charge of money laundering recklessly against Mackay Harbour man Joseph Cainero in Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors dropped the charge of money laundering recklessly against Mackay Harbour man Joseph Cainero in Mackay Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Luke Mortimer

PROSECUTORS have dropped a charge levelled against an elderly Mackay man who had been accused of laundering about $1 million as part of an international computer repair scam.

The dismissal of the allegation against Joseph Cainero comes about one year and four months after the 76-year-old was charged with money laundering recklessly between January 1, 2015 and July 7, 2017.

Solicitor Jordana Abela, of McKays Solicitors, appeared before Mackay Magistrates Court on her client's behalf on Wednesday.

Cainero had not entered any plea to the charge against him before the matter's latest - and final - mention.

Prosecutor Sergeant Sabine Scott told Magistrate Mark Nolan no evidence was offered.

Mr Nolan dismissed the charge in its entirety, and no new charge was laid.

In July last year, Queensland Police released a statement detailing the allegations against Cainero.

It was alleged that detectives from Mackay Criminal Investigation Branch charged Cainero "following investigations into a money laundering scam targeting computer users".

The statement further alleged that Cainero "fraudulently set up three Australian companies, JC Enterprising, JC Web Creations and ITZ Services between February, 2015 and July, 2017, after being contacted by a fake overseas computer repair company to become its local representative to receive funds from their customers".

The scam involved culprits cold calling victims, advising their computers required repairs and accessing their devices remotely, before downloading a ransomware virus.

Queensland Police stated scammers "demanded money be paid to a Mackay-based bank account or money order to facilitate unlocking the victims' computer", and alleged Cainero "transferred funds in excess of $1 million to a number of overseas entities".

It was claimed detectives "executed search warrants on several post boxes in Mackay" and discovered "22 mail items" which were "addressed to the fraudulent companies".

Cainero did speak briefly to reporters outside of court during one of his various appearances, but his quiet murmurs were largely inaudible.

The Daily Mercury has contacted Queensland Police, requesting more information about the charge against Cainero being dropped.

It's not known if police have their eye on suspects who might now face charges in relation to the computer repair scam.

There is now no suggestion that Cainero played any role in the international scam.

However, anyone who may know more should phone Crime Stoppers, anonymously if need be, on 1800 333 000.