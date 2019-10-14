Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The mother-of-two, 34, disappeared from their Upper Coomera mansion on the night of February 6, 2013. Her body has never been found.
The mother-of-two, 34, disappeared from their Upper Coomera mansion on the night of February 6, 2013. Her body has never been found.
Crime

Millionaire appeals conviction over wife's death

by Robyn Wuth
14th Oct 2019 7:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast millionaire found guilty of killing his estranged wife as their two children slept is appealing his conviction and sentence.

John William Chardon, 72, was convicted of Novy Chardon's manslaughter and jailed for 15 years following a jury trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court in September.

The mother-of-two, 34, disappeared from their Upper Coomera mansion on the night of February 6, 2013. Her body has never been found.

Lawyers for Chardon said today the appeal had been lodged last week.

In sentencing, Justice Ann Lyons said Chardon had shown "no scintilla of remorse" and his lack of respect for his wife and his dishonesty "was truly extraordinary".

Justice Lyons found Chardon had constructed a web of lies to cover up his actions on the night Ms Chardon disappeared, then dumped her body.

The court found Chardon had become enraged by a letter from Ms Chardon's divorce lawyer that made it clear he had to move out of the family home.

He believed Ms Chardon would control his access to the children.

Chardon's trial heard a raft of sensational allegations, including that he had attempted to hire a Philippines hitman, had numerous affairs and asked his daughter to hide a mysterious box said to contain gun parts and handcuffs.

Chardon denied it all, saying Ms Chardon told him she was leaving and he had no idea where she was.

No date has been set for the appeal.

crime editors picks gold coast john chardon manslaughter novy chardon

Top Stories

    NEW LOOK: Sneak peek inside fresh Bundy fashion spot

    premium_icon NEW LOOK: Sneak peek inside fresh Bundy fashion spot

    Business AFTER recently celebrating her first year as a business owner, Jame Straker has applied the finishing touches to her stunning store.

    Update: Truck being cleared after Isis Highway inferno

    premium_icon Update: Truck being cleared after Isis Highway inferno

    Breaking Lucky escape after flames engulf load of hay on Isis Highway.

    Accused murderer fronts court: Victim ‘high’ on meth

    premium_icon Accused murderer fronts court: Victim ‘high’ on meth

    Crime MURDER-accused Joel Nathan Blasco appeared in Bundaberg court

    New report finds it takes six months to find a job in Wide Bay

    premium_icon New report finds it takes six months to find a job in Wide...

    News SIX months or 26 weeks, that’s how long it’s taking Wide Bay jobseekers on average...