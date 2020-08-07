Character and charm: Beautiful Bundy Queenslanders under 200k

BARGAIN BUYS: Bundy is full of stunning Queenslanders with traditional design features.

QUEENSLANDERS with character and charm are aplenty throughout Bundy and many for under 200k.

Whether you're seeking a renovator's dream or a home where the heart lies with traditional and unique design features, this list of bargain buys is for you.

1. 53 Burnett St, Bundaberg South - $205,000 (negotiable)

Enter this spacious Queenslander through the front sunroom to access the centrally-located loungeroom. It has three large bedrooms including a master with a built-in wardrobe and split system airconditioning system to keep you cool during summer.

At the back of the house is the open-plan kitchen and dining room, with plenty of storage space.

The single bathroom includes a shower-over-bath set-up with a separate toilet, located off the laundry with a step down to the lower area of the house.

Providing storage for vehicles, weekend toys and tools, the house features a two-bay, powered external garage with dual access to the house.

With yard space that can be easily maintained and offers a place for the kids to play outside, it is both practical and accommodating.

Polished timber floorboards throughout the house are both attractive and easy to clean.

Within walking distance to Bundaberg State High School, Hinkler Central Shopping Centre and Bundy's CBD, the location is convenient.

53 Burnett St, Bundaberg South.

2. 34 Sydney St, Kepnock - $195,000

This solid timber home is located in a quiet street, with just a short drive to the CBD and coastal side of town.

Featuring a private front deck with storage cupboards, two generous sized bedrooms, a renovated bathroom with a shower-over-bath and separate toilet and powder room off the laundry.

It has airconditioning in one bedroom and the central loungeroom, the warmer months won't be an issue.

Timber floors and high ceilings are also located in the lounge area.

The large refurbished kitchen overlooks the backyard and concrete outdoor area.

A two-bay carport and lawn locker offers plenty of storage and the 792m2 block is fully fenced with side access.

With a trustworthy tenant currently renting the house and happy to sign another lease, it would make a great investment property.

34 Sydney St, Kepnock.



3. 7 Kurundi St, Cordalba - $178,000

Sitting on concrete stumps, the highset timber Queenslander features a spacious front veranda, modern kitchen, living area with airconditioning and a stunning claw foot bath in the bathroom.

Beautiful polished timber floors and ornate plaster ceilings fill the home, which sits on a 868m2 block, fenced from the rear of the home.

Near primary schools, shops and hotels, the Cordalba house is approximately 12km from Childers and has two 5000 gallon rainwater tanks on the fenced property.

7 Kurundi St, Cordalba.



4. 16 Pitt St, Bundaberg South - $189,000

Freshly painted and with new floor coverings and with a restored kitchen and bathroom, this traditional Queenslander has all the stunning features that make this home unique.

Sitting in a quiet, convenient location in the heart of Bundaberg and with a low maintenance block, this is the perfect investment or downsizing opportunity.

With three spacious bedrooms, a large sunroom which can be easily converted into a fourth bedroom or study.

The white colonial kitchen with timber tops suits the style of the home, with VJ timber walls, extra high ceilings and traditional window awnings adding to the beauty of this traditional home.

Underneath the house is a great storage and recreational space, complete with concrete flooring and the backyard allows space for the kids to play or to establish your very own veggie patch.

Near several reputable primary schools, sporting facilities and parklands, the property is situated in a prime location.

16 Pitt St, Bundaberg South.



5. 166 Churchill St, Childers - $185,000

Ideal for owner occupiers, investors and first home buyers, this stunning Queenslander at Childers has something for everyone.

Within walking distance to the CBD, local schools and a shopping centre, the location caters to the needs of everyone.

Containing three bedrooms, an office, renovated bathroom and central lounge, the house has many attractive features including high ceilings and polished floors.

Below the house is a laundry and partly concrete area.

Enjoy a coffee and take in the view while sitting on the veranda at the front of the house of this fully fenced block.

166 Churchill St, Childers.



6. 18 Walker St, Walkervale - $199,000

This partly renovated home offers plenty of space for the whole family with four generous bedrooms, a sun room and a rumpus room which can be converted into a guest room or study.

With a functional laundry and renovated bathroom with a separate toilet and spacious living room, all requirements are met.

Allowing vehicles to access the backyard through the carport, there is also a garden shed and a large backyard for the kids to play outside.

Situated near the CBD, the property is close to schools, shopping centres and public transport and would make a perfect investment property, with tenants already in place.

18 Walker St, Walkervale.



7. 4 Prospect St, Bundaberg South - $179,000

Greeted with warmth, character and charm from the outset, the beauty of this worker's cottage continues inside too.

With highset ceilings, horizontal tongue, groove walls and timber floors, there are plenty of the traditional aspects that make a Queenslander special.

Containing a large bedroom and sleep-out which is divided into two rooms and a lounge area with airconditioning, the lucky homeowners of this beauty will feel comfortable.

An open plan kitchen and dining room space is at the rear of the property, with electric appliances and the bathroom and toilet can be found further down, below three stairs.

Spacious fenced right to the road, the outdoor area can be used as a carport and also houses a shed.

4 Prospect St, Bundaberg South.



8. 9 Mill St, South Kolan - $199,000

Just a five-minute drive to Bucca Crossing, Cedars Creek and local sporting clubs and just two minutes from the South Kolan Hotel, this charismatic property is in a prime location.

Taking about 15 minutes to driver to Bundaberg's CBD and with plenty of public transport available for primary and high school students, this quarter acre block is both convenient and tranquil.

This South Kolan property includes four bedrooms, plenty of storage, airconditioning, a dishwasher and a single bay garage with a fenced yard.

9 Mill St, South Kolan.

9. 8 Buss St, Bundaberg South - $180,000

Make this Bundy South home yours and take comfort in the three bedroom, large open plan lounge with combined dining and kitchen spaces.

The modern style kitchen has ample cupboard storage, an electric oven and gas hotplates.

Relax in the sunroom, enjoy the cool breeze and reminisce about a bygone era with stunning features including leadlight decals, polished floorboards, high ceilings and stunning fretwork.

Extras include the reverse cycle air conditioner, two showers, two toilets and a carport with space for two vehicles.

Situated on a compact, low-maintenance allotment and just minutes from Bundaberg's CBD, there is plenty to love about this modernised Queenslander.

8 Buss St, Bundaberg South.

10. 7 Ryan St, Bundaberg North - $198,000

Designed for property owners looking for a low maintenance investment or a place to call home, this beautiful two bedroom, lowset timber home has been restored, giving the lucky buyer an opportunity to purchase an affordable home with no extra work required.

Just five minutes from Bundy Central and set on a large 1012m2 block, there's plenty of space to add a pool or additional sheds to the fully fenced property and would create the perfect pad for pets.

Inside the house is an open plan layout with a unique kitchen design and attached dining and lounge areas, as well as a completely renovated bathroom.

Finished off with polished timber flooring, the home has a classic and timeless look.

