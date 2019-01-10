Chapman to captain Buccaneers in second FQPL season

FOOTBALL:

Jacob Chapman will again wear the captain's armband when the Wide Bay Buccaneers start its second Football Queensland Premier League campaign.

The club's inaugural captain was appointed as the side's leader, and is also the first senior player publicly revealed to have signed for 2019.

"It looks exciting for the year. We've got Karl in as a coach and the guys who have stuck around to play again will all be better,” Chapman said.

Chapman's appointment is a no-brainer for anyone who paid attention to the team.

He endured one of the most thankless jobs in Queensland football as the Buccaneers were smashed on the field, then routinely and mercilessly hammered on social media, every week of their inaugural state league season.

But Chapman, showing a maturity far beyond his 21 years, never stepped out of line in his response.

Rather than lash out at the knockers or allow their comments to affect his outlook of the Wide Bay's only remaining state league team, it was only when pressed towards the end of the season, he challenged them to strap on the boots.

The job ahead of him will not be easy, but rather than be weighed down by the club's reputation as FQPL easybeats, Chapman and his team have set two major goals.

"We definitely want to get that first competition point, we want to get a couple of wins this year,” Chapman said.

"We also want to be a lot more competitive. When you go down to Brisbane you felt as if other teams treated you as the easybeats, as an easy three points and points difference boost, but we want to challenge those teams this year.”

Chapman said the long-term goal was to ensure future juniors had the opportunity to play against the state's best.