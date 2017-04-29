Chaos in South Bundy after two-car smash stops traffic

Emergency services at the scene of a two-car crash at South Bundaberg.

TWO patients have been transported to Bundaberg Hospital after a two-car smash brought traffic to a standstill at South Bundaberg.

Shocked neighbours emerged from their homes this evening after the loud t-bone crash between a 4WD and a Toyota Camry at the intersection of Wyper and Elizabeth Sts.

QFES Bundaberg acting station officer Peter Mapson said one woman was trapped in the Camry and hydraulic rescue tools were used to pop the door open.

Emergency services at the scene of a two-car crash at South Bundaberg. Jim Alouat

"She was able to leave the car by herself,” Mr Mapson said.

"It was straightforward.

"We cut the door hinge and she was quite happy to get out of the car.”

Emergency services at the scene of a two-car crash at South Bundaberg. Jim Alouat

The Camry came off second best, with the severe impact smashing the left side of the car.

"(It) looks like the occupants of the car were very lucky,” Mr Mapson said.

"With a t-bone generally we see a lot more injuries and she was very lucky to get out unscathed.”

Emergency services at the scene of a two-car crash at South Bundaberg. Jim Alouat

QAS paramedics treated two people for shock and minor injuries before taking both of them to hospital.

The crash happened about 4.45pm.

The streets have been reopened.