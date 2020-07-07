‘Chaos at the borders’: New concern for easing restrictions

The MP who installed a giant billboard telling the premier to open state borders has said the timing of her July 10 reopening is "completely wrong".

Speaking in Warwick with fellow LNP MP James Lister yesterday, Burleigh Heads MP Michael Hart said he welcomed the news of reopening but was frustrated about the lack of foresight on the Palaszczuk's government's behalf.

"I'm happy the borders are open but I'm also disappointed that the Premier didn't put any more thought into the process of opening the border," he said.

"She didn't tell our police officers what was happening and they're scrambling at the Gold Coast now to put a system in place that works.

"We're seeing chaos on the borders, with the queues and people trying to get across."

Mr Lister said police officers in his region were encountering the same issue.

"What we need is more checkpoints," Mr Lister said.

"It costs money but if the State Government wants to close borders, they need to not disadvantage border areas like ours by at least having enough crossing to do business."

Michael Hart MP (closest camera) unveils the billboard campaign in June, along with Go Golfing Managing Director Peter McCarthy. Picture Glenn Hampson

The outcry comes as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced the NSW/ Victorian border will be closed, following the state recording an alarming 127 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

Mr Hart said he was concerned the Victorian outbreak could potentially lead to Queensland's second wave of the deadly virus, but noted NSW had been successful in avoiding any new cases yet.

"Her (Annastacia Palaszczuk's) timing is completely wrong," he said.

"We're just going to get over her announcement that the borders are closed and … all those Queenslanders from Victoria are flooding back into Queensland and then from the 10th people from other states are allowed back in. We're going to see it all again.

"It will be chaos again just as it starts to ease up."

Mr Hart said the economy had been "smashed" by the current border closure.

"Coming from the Gold Coast we have had tens and thousands of people who have lost their jobs because the borders aren't open," he said.

Earlier in June, Mr Hart installed a billboard at the Reedy Creek and Bermuda Sts intersection in Burleigh head which read "planes equals jobs" in opposition of the border closure.