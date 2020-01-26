Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Chaos as protester rushes stage at Invasion Day rally

by Thomas Morgan
26th Jan 2020 11:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

CHAOTIC scenes have erupted at an Invasion day rally in Brisbane's CBD, after a protester rushed the stage during a speech.

During the incident at Queens Park, the man shouting "who do you think you are" was pushed off the stage.

Full list: Queensland's Australia Day honours

Australian of the Year starts with cracking joke

Amid the scuffle, nearby protesters tried to stop camera crews and photographers capturing the chaos.

A protestor (centre) is seen being led away by the Police during the Invasion Day rally in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
A protestor (centre) is seen being led away by the Police during the Invasion Day rally in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

The march resumed shortly after, with organisers urging participants not to resort to violence.

It comes as an estimated 500 people gathered in the city to mark January 26, the anniversary of European colonisation of the Australian continent.

Protestors are seen during the Invasion Day rally in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Protestors are seen during the Invasion Day rally in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

Indigenous Australians have long called Australia Day celebrations insensitive, saying European settlement is an invasion.

Crowds at the march have chanted "Always was, always will be Aboriginal land".

Sam Watson, grandson of Indigenous activist Sam Watson, paid tribute to his grandfather in a moving speech.

The crowd has swelled into the thousands and is now proceeding down George St.

Traffic diversions are in place.

More Stories

Show More
australia day editors picks invasion day protesters

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Art to honour twenties

        premium_icon Art to honour twenties

        Art & Theatre BUNDABERG will step back in time to an era filled with Gatsby, flappers, jazz music and black and white pictures.

        Teen flown to hospital after fall from horse

        premium_icon Teen flown to hospital after fall from horse

        News THE Bundaberg LifeFlight crew were called to an incident late yesterday afternoon.

        Full list: $23b in state road upgrades for 2020

        premium_icon Full list: $23b in state road upgrades for 2020

        News See the full list of state road upgrades for this year

        Armed suspects behind bars

        premium_icon Armed suspects behind bars

        News Officers believe the motive behind the alleged string of crimes was to support Mr...