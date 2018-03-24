Why Liz Cantor kept her pregnancy under wraps

LIZ Cantor is four months pregnant with her second child but an early scare caused her to keep the exciting news under wraps.

The Channel 7 presenter, who is due to welcome her new addition at the end of August, told Confidential she found out she was expecting on New Year's Eve and planned to announce it early on.

"I suffered extreme morning sickness the first time around and I didn't want to be chronically ill and unable to explain to people why I couldn't have a decent conversation or smile all the time again," she said.

Channel 7 presenter Liz Cantor reveals her baby bump as 15-month-old son Kit looks on. Picture: Nigel Hallett

But when Cantor's first Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing, which screens for the most common chromosomal abnormalities, came back "inconclusive", she decided to hold off.

"I was ready to tell my bosses at work and that really caught us off guard," she said.

"It was nerve-racking and you worry and every time the phone rings you run to it thinking 'am I going to get the results?' "

Cantor, who has a 15-month-old son called Kit with husband Ryan Lysaught, was given the all clear by her doctor at 15-weeks.

"It really was such a relief, I can't even explain it," she said.

The thrilled couple will be waiting until the baby is born to find out the sex.

Cantor, pictured with 15-month-old son Kit and pooch Bear at home on the Gold Coast, says won’t find out the baby’s sex until they are born. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"We both love surprises," Cantor said. "One of my clearest memories from the day Kit was born was hearing Ryan say 'it's a boy'.

"That moment is frozen in time and there is nothing quite like it - your whole life changes in an instant."

While Cantor said they are "absolutely nervous" about having two babies under the age of two, they are excited to see their children bond.

The avid surfer said Kit had taught her so much already, including patience and how to take a step back.

"When you're breastfeeding and being a new mum, your body still belongs to someone else," she said.