ON THE ATTACK: The Waves Brooke Harington gets away in the game at The Waves Sports complex in Bundaberg.
News

Changing times for women’s sport at The Waves

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
12th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
WITH an ever-increasing number of women and girls taking to the sporting field, The Waves is set to hold an official opening for the complex’s female-friendly facilities.

CEO Brendan Royall said they recognised the trend in both the expansion of their sub clubs and individual participation and sought to compliment that with appropriate facilities.

NEW ERA: Facilities at The Waves Sporting Complex.
As part of The Waves’ 10-year Sports Complex Masterplan, the project included thoughtfully and carefully designed multiple female friendly change rooms (designed to cater for any gender, age or ability, referred to as universal design).

It also saw female friendly referee/official rooms, parents room, disability and wheelchair accessible amenities, first aid room and line-of-sight from parking area and sufficient lighting to promote participant safety.

Supported by a $500,000 State Government grant, this $1.5m completed project will further support and enable junior and senior females throughout the Wide Bay region to participate and thrive in a variety of outdoor sports.

Mr Royall said they have also had an increased interest from local schools wanting to use the sporting complex and the facilities would cater to the students’ needs.

“Completion of the project has elevated The Waves Sports Club to a position of being the only local venue that is able to host five football, rugby league and/or rugby union games played under lights at the same time,” he said.

Affiliated with 16 sub clubs, Mr Royall said they were looking forward to seeing the facilities well used.

The opening will be on October 24.

