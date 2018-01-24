Menu
Changing stats one plastic bag at a time

Poppy Derbyshire made a film about turtle conservation.
Poppy Derbyshire made a film about turtle conservation. Mike Knott BUN190118TURTLE4
Mikayla Haupt
by

PINT-SIZED conversationalist Poppy Derbyshire, is making big waves in world of environmental and turtle protect.

The Bundaberg 10-year-old made a video using stop-animation to promote her message of making our a clean and safe eco-system and it's been seen by thousands.

Picked up by WWF Australia and broadcast across their social media platforms, the local youngster said she was inspired to create the video after a visit to a turtle rookery.

"While I was at the turtle rookery, I learnt that only one in 100 turtles survive,” she said.

"And I want to change that fact.

"Picking up one bag or bit of rubbish can make a difference.”

Poppy said she likes turtles and is urging everyone to be responsible with their use of plastic and consider making small changes to reduce pollution.

"Don't drink from a straw,” she said.

"I know plastic is in almost everything, but it's so much better for the environment to reuse plastic bags and items.”

Using her iPad, a green screen and hand-crafted props, Poppy said she was really surprised at the reach and response from the video that, at the time of print, had more than 8000 views.

If you want to watch Poppy's video visit the WWF Australia Facebook: http://bit.ly/2BmwN9g.

