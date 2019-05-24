Changing of guard: New UDIA president chosen for Bundy

NEW BLOOD ON BOARD: Nathan Freeman, Kirsty Chessher-Brown and former UDIA Bundaberg Branch president Bill Moorhead.

IT WAS a changing of the guards at the Urban Development Institute of Australia on Wednesday with a new Bundaberg branch president appointed.

Nathan Freeman will take on the role.

A Bundaberg man born and bred, Mr Freeman replaces Bill Moorhead.

At a lunch conference, the UDIA Queensland CEO Kirsty Chessher-Brown said she was delighted to announce Nathan's appointment to the role.

"The development industry is the third largest generator of economic activity and jobs in Queensland, and the seventh largest in the Bundaberg region, so it's important we have the best people on board,” Ms Chessher-Brown said.

"Nathan's experience and knowledge on current and potential development will ensure our industry continues to provide opportunities and outcomes which benefit the broader community.”

Ms Chessher-Brown said the institute in Bundaberg would be well represented by Nathan.

"These roles demand energy, integrity, networking, and strategic skill sets, and we certainly see this in Nathan's contributions to the industry.”

Mr Freeman told the NewsMail he was looking forward to advocating for the UDIA Queensland.

He said he was excited to push for the growth of the development industry in the region.

"I want to ensure we are able to deliver affordable housing options, create employment opportunities, and make a positive difference to the industry and the lives of local residents,” Mr Freeman said.

"We've identified our priority projects and they include supporting Bundaberg's new level five training hospital, the East Bundaberg project flood levee, the CBD Master Plan, the implementation of the Riverside Precinct ... and having Quay St changed from a state government responsibility to a local government responsibility.”