CHANGING HANDS: Future of Knauf’s Bundy facility revealed

The Knauf plasterboard factory at the Port of Bundaberg.

Despite one of the region's more recent developments changing hands, there isn't expected to be any change to staff or work being done at the local facility.

Knauf Australia managing director Gavin Burton confirmed all plants and assets belonging to Knauf Plasterboard Pty Ltd, including the Bundaberg facility, has been purchased by the Etex Group and the name of the Australian business has now officially been changed to Etex Australia Pty Ltd.

Mr Burton told the NewsMail, the Australian plasterboard and metal business would continue to operate under the Knauf brand until all rebranding activities were complete.

"The Bundaberg facility and all the other manufacturing plants of the Australian business will continue to operate as always, and there will be no changes to staffing or operational processes as a result of the transaction," Mr Burton said.

The construction of the Bundaberg plasterboard manufacturing facility was completed in August 2017.

According to a statement by Knauf an agreement was reached between Knauf and Boral at the end of October last year for Knauf to acquire 100 per cent of the USG Boral business in Australia and Asia.

"In order to satisfy the ACCC undertaking that Knauf entered into when it acquired USG, the existing Knauf Australia business had to be sold," it reads.

"The Knauf Group has now accepted an offer from Etex to purchase the plasterboard and metal business of Knauf in Australia.

"Once the transaction is complete, the Knauf Australia business will become part of the Etex Group."

Knauf is a German family-owned company with 220 production facilities and sales organisations in more than 80 countries.

Etex is described as a global manufacturer of lightweight building products with headquarters in Belgium.

"I am very excited about the synergies that Etex will bring to our business, with not only its plasterboard products and expertise, but also its other light weight building materials solutions," Mr Burton said in that statement.

"Etex is known for its excellent customer service, innovative solutions and a strong focus on workplace health and safety."

Knauf Bundaberg team holding up the first plasterboard made at the factory in 2017. Photo Contributed

The amount the Knauf plasterboard business in Australia was sold for has not been disclosed.

The NewsMail has reached out to Etex Group for comment.

