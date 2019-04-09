Menu
Construction works are under way at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.
News

Changes you need to know at Ballina airport

9th Apr 2019 10:00 AM

STAGE three of the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport's terminal expansion project is almost complete.

Stage four is due for completion next month.

The works include a new parents' room, additional toilet facilities, new retail outlet and more seating in the departure area and the Beach Grill Café and Salt Bar.

In the meantime, the airport team has taken to their Facebook page to advise travellers of some changes to be aware of when you are next at the airport:

  • New security screening area - access is via the concourse between check-in and arrivals
  • Toilet facilities - currently toilet facilities are only available in the arrivals hall while we are constructing new toilet facilities in the departure lounge
  • Beach Grill Café and Salt Bar - delicious 'drinks and eats' by the lovely café team is now located in the departure lounge with access through the new security screening area.

It is business as usual for flight services, but please allow for a little extra time while construction work is under way.

Lismore Northern Star

