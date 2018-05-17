Menu
CHANGES COMING: Online grocery shoppers can expect a change if they buy meat from Woolworths.
CHANGES COMING: Online grocery shoppers can expect a change if they buy meat from Woolworths.
Changes to purchasing meat online now in place

Emma Reid
by
17th May 2018 9:54 AM
BUNDABERG online grocery shoppers can expect a change if they buy meat from Woolworths.

The online changes include a number of products including beef, lamb, chicken and pork.

Previously, customers were able to select a minimum weight of meat and may have received an excess of meat on delivery.

For example if you ordered a 1 kilogram pork roast you may get 1.3 kilograms in your home delivery.

The grocery store said they were making the change to help reduce food waste.

"We're changing the way we display and charge for meat products online to better reflect what you order and receive,” a statement said.

"Previously you may have received excess meat in your order, and this change ensures that what you pay for is exactly what you receive.

"By providing ordered items more closely in weight to what you ordered, this also aids in our efforts to reduce food waste.”

So what does it mean?

At the time of purchase weight will be displayed as a range and you will be charged based on the maximum weight displayed.

"We won't overcharge you if we supply more than the maximum weight, and we'll refund the difference if the supplied weight is less,” the statement read.

For more information go to: https://bit.ly/2ICkai6

