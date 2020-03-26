Changes to Bundaberg op shops

WITH closures and lock downs from COVID-19 people have started thinking about clearing the cupboards and spring cleaning, but it might not be so easy to get rid of the unwanted items as some op shops have restricted donations.

Angels Community Group have announced they are no longer accepting donations for the moment for the safety of their staff.

In a Facebook post they said, “we think it’s best right now to look after our crew and have decided to not accept any more second hand donations, including clothes, shoes etc. and furniture.”

“We want to say a huge thank you for always supporting us and we wouldn’t be here without your support so once this is all settled down we would love to receive your pre loved items again.”

While they aren’t accepting donations they are hoping people continue to support their Second 2 None clothing store, Angels Mini Mart and the Angels Food Cart.

“At the moment all of our stores are still open, we need to keep them open so we can keep our charity doors open,” they said.

All Vinnies stores in Bundaberg remain open aside from the Vinnies in Bargara.

However, like Angels they have restricted donations and are not accepting material donations such as clothing, linen, furniture, books or bric-a-brac.

Lifeline and RSPCA op shops have not announced any closures or donation restrictions at this stage.