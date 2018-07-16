Changes made to home care funding

Changes have been made to aged care.

OLDER Bundaberg residents and their families are being reminded of their consumer rights following recent changes to home care funding.

Fair Trading executive director Brian Bauer said the move to consumer directed care meant home care recipients and their families could choose their own provider, and needed to be aware of the protections in place.

"Similar to the National Disability Insurance Scheme, funding for aged care delivered at home is now provided to the consumer rather than to an approved aged care provider,” Mr Bauer said.

"This means aged care recipients who want to stay in their homes can choose their own provider, change providers, and make other decisions about the services delivered.”

A list of Home Care Package providers is available by phoning My Aged Care on 1800 200 422 or visiting the website www.myagedcare.gov.au.

Consumer complaints can be made to the Office of Fair Trading either online at www.qld.gov.au/fairtrading or by calling 13 QGOV (13 74 68).