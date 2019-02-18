Changes are now due

ON THE MARKET: Isis Devils player Tim Cole will have to play for another club this year.

EVERY town should get the opportunity to support a team that comes from their neck of the woods, regardless of how big or small it is.

The demise of the Isis Devils in the Bundaberg Rugby League is sad for everyone.

It robs the competition of an A-grade side, and importantly, it takes away something for the town of Childers to support.

The town has already had its problems this year with the Isis Crushers in the Rugby Bundaberg Spring Cup forfeiting multiple matches towards the end of the season and finishing bottom of the ladder.

The future of that team in the competition next year is under doubt, especially if the Fraser Coast Mariners come into the competition as some players play for both clubs.

Now the town has no senior rugby league team to support.

The Devils' future in the competition has always been a topic of conversation.

The club, by its own admission, struggled in seniors in 2016 and 2017, having massive losses along the way.

The Devils didn't field reserves in either of those years.

Everything looked good last year with the club landing prized recruits, formerly from the Hervey Bay Seagulls, and the return of players to the region, including Matt Craven.

The results spoke for themselves with the club making the preliminary final in A-grade and the final in reserves.

Now, they've all disappeared to other clubs, including ones that have offered either money to play or a guaranteed job.

It isn't the fault of other clubs; if you can do it, you do it.

But it does highlight a glaring problem in the game.

Players, and having enough for eight A-grade teams.

We've seen with the introduction of Maryborough Brothers to A-grade for the past two seasons that there are usually two teams that have struggled to compete.

Last year that was Brothers with Hervey Bay and the year before it was Brothers again with Isis.

Before that there was at least one side struggling in the competition with Isis in 2016 and The Waves the year before that in 2015.

It's clear the number of quality players in the competition equates to not much more than five or six strong sides in the competition.

This happens for a variety of reasons, including players leaving, players retiring and juniors moving on to other areas.

So how do we solve it?

It's clear players are at a premium and sides genuinely struggle to form two sides to compete in A-grade plus reserves.

The time may have arrived where teams play their senior football in divisions.

Division 1 for the strong and division 2 for those that have aspirations to field strong teams in the future or for those teams that were strong but are in a rebuilding phase.

You could hold trials for two weeks, like netball does, to decide who goes into which division.

Teams would be forced to field their strongest side.

The conversation has come where changes are needed in order to avoid losing more teams.

It's time for everyone to have one.