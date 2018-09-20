Change town plan for a Bargara CBD: Developer

THE Jewel development has encouraged a lot of community engagement and it seems most are either strongly for, or unequivocally against, the project.

But developer and managing director of Family Communities Bundaberg Bill Moorhead is more interested in planning for the future.

"I personally feel that one way to deal with the Bargara Jewel project, and others that will no doubt follow in coming years, is to make an amendment to the town plan to facilitate a Bargara CBD,” Mr Moorhead said.

"There could be community consultation as to what that would look like, but one idea could be to define a rectangle of four roads that could have an increased level of development density associated with those boundaries.

"This could include increased heights, compulsory external ocean facing dusk blinds, increased community parking and facilities, etc.”

Mr Moorhead suggested the potential Jewel development would be included within such a boundary, with the increased building heights limited to the Bargara CBD zone.

"Residents could then feel a level of satisfaction that areas outside that block, including most of the Bargara foreshore, would remain as they are as far as higher level developments are concerned,” he said.

"I think that too much emphasis is put on height in this project. I think that an ugly five-story building, like some of those near the golf course, look worse than an excellent looking eight-story project.”

The developer said he had only raised the idea in casual conversation, but believed creating a Bargara CBD would encourage further investment for the region and provide a level of certainty for return on capital.

"Town plans do change,” Mr Moorhead said.

"If they didn't, Bargara would still be farmland with a few beach shacks.”

The long-time resident said employment and ongoing jobs were necessities for growth, which the Bargara CBD could provide through restaurant and retail shop fronts.

"One thousand square metres of retail and commercial equates to about 100 full-time equivalent jobs, primarily in hospitality and retail where jobs are needed the most,” he said.

"Bargara needs more restaurants.

"Not long ago, I spoke to several caravan park visitors walking past our place over Easter who simply couldn't get anything to eat other than waiting an hour for, admittedly excellent, fish and chips.”