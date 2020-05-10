Change on way? New League season could be different

LEAGUE: The Bundaberg Rugby League and Northern District Rugby League could have a raft of changes to their competitions when they resume following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queensland Rugby League Central Division is doing a survey asking for feedback about what happens when competition resumes.

The QRL is looking at resuming competitions on June 1, in community football, after restrictions have started to ease in the state.

The survey has 14 questions.

The BRL confirmed it did the survey last week, with the NDRL doing it before it closes tomorrow.

And some questions could have serious impacts on how the competition is formed.

The senior player survey asks players what type of league they want to see when the competition restarts.

This includes the normal 13-a-side game, league tag, league touch, or a modified version of nines.

Importantly, players are also being asked if they want to just play, given the risks that could be involved with the competition.

Players were also asked if a non-contact version could be played if the State Government did not allow full contact to play in the early parts of the competition resumption.

The survey continued by asking if players were keen on playing in front of no crowds and for clubs how long they should train before playing.

Finally, the survey asked players and clubs if contracts signed at the start of the season should be negotiated and whether a salary cap should be implemented this year and next year to help clubs.

An option to include the monetary value of that cap was also included.

There was also the question of what to do with Intrust Super Cup, Mal Meninga Auswide Bank under-18 and Hastings Deerings under-20 players.

Those three competitions have been cancelled this year, which allows 100s of players to return to clubs.

The survey question asked if those players should play.

The NewsMail asked BRL chairman Mike Ireland if the QRL Central Division got those results or if the BRL got the results and what information was received from the players and clubs.

Ireland said that the results would go to the QRL Central Division and it would then talk to the State Government about what is going to happen.

The BRL is looking at running the competition in late June if everything goes to plan.