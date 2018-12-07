Change of colour for chemist developer

Chemist Discount Centre on the site of the old Church Pharmacy.

THE owner of the building that sticks out like a sore thumb on the corner of Maryborough and Barolin Sts has now withdrawn his application to amend the colour scheme.

The building is a new pharmacy that replaced the Church Pharmacy after it burnt down more than two years ago.

The bright yellow and red building is being leased to the Chemist Discount franchise that opened its doors this week.

The withdrawal took place on Wednesday and was posted to the Bundaberg Regional Council's property master webpage.

In a letter sent to the council last month, minor changes to the development approval were sought, arguing that conditions of the approval should be removed to enable the business to succeed in a "very competitive market".

The letter also asked for a number of elements to be removed that linked the new building with the historic building it replaced.

"At the time of the original planning application the owner of the property had not secured a chemist franchise for the site," the request stated.

"Chemist Discount Centre have now been confirmed as the franchise for the property which has allowed a more detailed design in accordance with the franchise colour scheme and signage."

The request went on to seek to decrease the number of images of the old building displayed on the windows of the new building.

When asked about the withdrawal of the application seeking to allow the colour scheme of bright yellow and red owner Brant Byrne said he "had more important things to worry about" and he wasn't sure where the process was at.

The NewsMail understands the application was withdrawn after negotiations between the owner and the council took place within the last month.

It is understood the owner has agreed to change some of the external features of the building.

A source close to the project said the western side of the building would be repainted from the bright yellow to a more "subdued" red colour and a number of windows at the front of the building would have pictures of the old building to signify its history.

Once this takes place it will abide by the conditions of the original application and there will be no need for amendment.

A council spokeswoman confirmed it had received a request to withdraw the change application related to this building.

"This application is yet to be processed," she said.

"Further works are continuing on the exterior of the building."