Change in the air for aged care as info hub trial begins

BETTER STANDARDS: The embattled aged care industry is set for change. Marian Faa

NEW aged care standards came into force nationally this month, focusing on principles including consumer dignity and choice, feedback and complaints, personal care, clinical care and support for daily living.

The reforms for the troubled sector coincide with the development of an aged care information hub trial in the region.

Aged Care Quality and Safety Commissioner Janet Anderson said the new standards raise the bar by strengthening the focus on consumer-centred care which respects the dignity and identity of the individual and seeks to improve their experiences and outcomes of care.

"The new standards require aged care providers to work with each of their consumers to ensure that they receive safe, quality care that is shaped by the consumer's needs, goals and preferences,” Ms Anderson said.

"The new standards are an important step in aged care reform which will help providers to clarify their responsibilities and help consumers to know what they can expect from aged care services.

"The new standards were developed following extensive consultation with consumers, service providers, experts and the wider community.”

Meanwhile, the Council on the Ageing has been in Bundaberg this week to develop a community hub trial that will utilise trained volunteers to provide basic information about aged care support.

COTA Queensland community and stakeholder engagement officer Paul Gabbert said Bundaberg was chosen as one of 56 Aged Care Navigator trial locations across the country.

"The Aged Care Navigator Trial in Bundaberg aims to assist people in making informed decisions in relation to accessing timely and appropriate support and care as they age, to enable them to remain living safely and independently in their own homes and connected to their community,” he said.

"In addition it will provide an opportunity to input into improving access to aged care services, in Bundaberg and across Australia.”

COTA Queensland helps guide government legislation and policies to shape more supportive community attitudes towards ageing and older people.

Mr Gabbert said the trial would run until June 2020 with opportunities to explore funding models to continue the hub into the future.

"The hub will provide peer-led group information sessions, pop-up information stalls, seminars and individual one-on-one support through the Bundaberg Neighbourhood Centre,” he said.

For more information or to get involved in the hub, visit www.cotaqld.org.au, phone 3316 2907 or email agedcarenavigator@ cotaqld.org.au.

New standards

From July 1, new standards have been introduced for the following areas of aged care:

Consumer dignity and choice

Ongoing assessment and planning with consumers

Personal care and clinical care

Services and supports for daily living

Organisation's service environment

Feedback and complaints

Human resources

Organisational governance

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2RpzvUk or call 1800 020 103.