Change for health food hotspot

A CAFE in Bundaberg’s CBD has transformed into a new business venture.

After trading as Nourish Cafe since 2014, the business known for supplying wholesome meals, has changed its format and will now operate as Street Bean Coffee Bar.

The announcement was recently posted on the original Facebook business page.

“In the last six years, the health message in Australia has shifted, with constantly conflicting information being shared about what healthy eating actually means,” the post said.

“Healthy eating has become so confusing that no-one really knows whether it matters if the food is organic, if the nuts are activated, if the sugar is unrefined or if homemade bread is any better.

“Among this confusion, its natural for people to go back to eating foods that are familiar.

The post said while the business will shift focus from organic health foods, their commitment to flavour would remain.

Street Bean Coffee Bar will offer a select range of cakes, salads, drinks and smoothie bowls.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2NMgefZ.