APPROVED: A development permit for a Material change of use for Office within part of the Class 5 commercial building situated at 74 Quay St has been approved.
CHANGE APPROVED: New plans for former Channel 7 building

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
15th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
THE former Channel 7 building in Quay St is set to undergo an office use change with a Material Change of Use application now approved.

Bundaberg Regional Council approved the development permit for a Material Change of Use to an office within part of the Class 5 commercial building at 74 Quay St.

According to the PD Online development documents, the proposal is to convert a part of the existing premises from a 'telecommunication facility' to an 'office'.

 

"The area designated for office use is in situ with the space formerly used for office purposes as ancillary to the Telecommunications facility operated by Channel Seven," the documents read.

"The existing building was used for a telecommunication facility by Wide Bay Burnett Television (Channel Seven) since circa 1982 and was only recently vacated.

"Whilst Channel Seven have vacated the building the Telecommunications facility aspect of the development has not been abandoned."

 

The documents state future tenants of the proposed office use would "would provide some form of administrative, financial, management, secretarial service/function, professional services or general business or professional services".

There is no building or operational work, nor any physical changes to the footprint of the development planned.

The approval was granted on September 29.

