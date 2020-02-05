Menu
FARMING OPPORTUNITY: Shepherd Citrus in Gayndah is currently on the market with Expressions of Interest closing March 18 at 2pm.
Chance to snap up citrus farm

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
5th Feb 2020 3:52 PM
IF YOU’VE ever wanted the chance to own a citrus farm in the heart of a self-proclaimed ‘citrus-capital’, there’s no time like the present.

Gayndah farm, Shepherd Citrus, is on 155ha, 69 of which are under tree, and it’s for sale by expressions of interest.

Colliers International head of agribusiness, Rawdon Briggs said most of the citrus property sales in last 12 months had sold in the $50,000 to $60,000/ha range and “none of these sales had the high water security or citrus varieties that Shepherd Citrus Orchard has”.

The farm has a water entitlement of 421ML and water storage with a large dam site.

Mr Briggs said the large water-to-land percentage of the property meant they had not been affected by the weather.

Most of the trees are mandarins; tangold, imperials and murcotts, with golden nugget mandarins and some lemons.

The orchards supply fruit to both the international and domestic markets.

Shepherd Citrus, through Gayndah Packers, exports to South East Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East.

Mr Briggs said with harvest about to start, now was a good time to sell.

“We have a number of domestic and offshore groups seeking permanent planting horticulture assets in the Burnett region in Queensland,” he said.

“We have had over 20 inquiries before any press adverts start next week.”

Expressions of interest close on March 18 at 2pm.

For more, contact Mr Briggs on 0428 651 144.

