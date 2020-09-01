Chance to make a splash with season change

WITH winter now behind us, Norville Park Pool has reopened to the public.

Social distancing will apply as operators ensure COVID-safe access and people will be required to sign in and out, using a QR code system.

It’s an encrypted system and the data will only be visible to public health authorities if there’s a COVID outbreak in the Norville Park area.

Bundaberg Regional Council divisional representative Cr Vince Habermann said the pool was a terrific facility for local sporting groups and offered plenty of family fun.

“This facility has an Olympic-size pool, a toddler splash area and the new water play facility featuring a 2.9 metre water slide and a huge tipping bucket,” he said.

“During the warmer months there will be plenty of summer fun to be had at our four pool facilities in Childers, Bundaberg and Gin Gin.”

The Anzac Park and Gin Gin pools are scheduled to reopen on September 19, while the Isis Memorial Pool has remained open since heating was installed in December.

