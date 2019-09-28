Menu
Chance of storms for Bundy

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
28th Sep 2019 2:11 PM
A trough helping produce storms further inland has the potential to push wet weather to Bundaberg.

Meteorologist at the weather Bureau Annabelle Ford said there was a chance of thunderstorms reaching Bundaberg, but nothing was set in concrete yet.

Ms Ford said the storms inland weren’t producing much rain, with only “a few millimetres here and there with a shower or storm” so things weren’t looking heavy yet.

With the storms staying mainly inland, any rain Bundaberg might see will be later tonight.

The next best chance of rain will come on Tuesday as another trough pushes through.

With the region in drought and a local fire ban extended to October 4, any rain would be welcome.

The current chance of a late storm sits at 40 per cent, with winds becoming northerly around midday and blowing at 15-20km/h, becoming light in the evening.

