Chance of severe thunderstorm, rain on horizon for Bundy

Bundaberg can expect more showers and a possible thunderstorm this week.

Bundaberg can expect more showers and a possible thunderstorm this week.

Bundaberg is set to receive more rain this week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

With a 20% chance of showers expected to hit the region tomorrow and a slight chance of a severe thunderstorm, this is set to increase to a 40% chance midweek.

"Bundaberg is likely to see showers and a possible thunderstorm on Monday, with a medium chance of showers on Tuesday," a spokesman from BOM said.

"Thunderstorms are more likely to occur in Gympie and the surrounds, with a low risk in the Bundaberg area, but still a slight chance."

Bundaberg can expect more showers and a possible thunderstorm this week.

With light rainfall expected to continue for the remainder of the week, showers will continue on Wednesday, along with cloudy skies.

While it's too early to tell, Bundaberg can expect conditions to return to sunny and dry by the end of the week.

Temperatures are forecast to remain average and consistent throughout the Bundaberg region, reaching 30 degrees in afternoon.

The BOM spokesman said it's normal for temperatures to reach the low 30s at this time of year, with nothing out of the ordinary expected.

Stay up to date with Bundaberg's weather forecast at bom.gov.au