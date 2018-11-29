Chance of rain could be 'double-edged sword' for fire sites

WIND TO EASE OFF: BoM MetEye - Wind speed and direction (km/h)Updated 29 Nov 2018, 6:10 AM AEST.

THE highly anticipated westerly trough which was a concern for everyone fighting fires has now moved off shore.

The westerly trough yesterday brought about really dry and gusty conditions adding to the dangerous condition.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Janine Yuasa the Bundaberg region was expected to see south west winds for most of the day.

"The wind might turn more northerly this afternoon, that could cause some issues for any fires on the coastal fringe, but otherwise its' south west winds," she said.

Ms Yuasa said the temperatures would remain mild throughout today, with the mercury forecast to reach a maximum of 34 degrees.

Fire 🔥 Danger Ratings have reached Catastrophic for the first time in #Queensland due to the combination of a very dry, hot airmass and strong, gusty westerly winds. Follow the advice of @QldFES during these extremely challenging fire weather conditions: https://t.co/rfYMgjkWoL pic.twitter.com/tRqG2VnqYA — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) November 28, 2018

She said the only prospect of rain is in showers and thunderstorms.

"The greatest chance of rain is next week, (particularly) Tuesday and Wednesday with a trough of moist, unstable air mass to the east," Mr Yuasa said.

"(But) it's going to be hit and miss.

"It's a matter of luck if the fire sites or those who want rain get it."

However, she said with thunderstorms there was lightning and could create new fires, it's a "double-edged sword".

As of 4.30am the Wide Bay and Burnett were ranked with a Very High fire danger rating.

Yesterday the Bundaberg region, along with the Fraser Coast, Gympie, Sunshine Coast, Noosa, North Burnett, South Burnett and Cherbourg were issued fire bans.

The bans are to be implemented until 10am Friday, November 30.

For more information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/.