Chance Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen could impact Rocky

This modelling shows Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen could impact Rockhampton next Saturday night with gusts between 10 to 60km. Windy.com

EX-TROPICAL Cyclone Owen could potentially impact the Rockhampton area next weekend.

Some computer modelling suggests a possible path for the ex-cyclone could see it go across the Gulf of Carpentaria during this week and then reform to cut through Townsville and head south-east to Capricornia on Saturday.

Meteorologist Annabelle Ford, from the Bureau of Meteorology, said that path was just one possibility.

"At this stage we are not sure what it will do by next week ... it's a bit too early to say," she said.

A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall was released yesterday for North Tropical Coast and Tablelands, extending down as far as Mackay.

Ms Ford said the ex-cyclone is mostly affecting areas north of Capricornia at the moment.

It was being tracked off-shore east of Cairns and was approaching the coast there very slowly.

"It shouldn't have too much impact on the Capricornia area," she said.

Ms Ford said the bureau predicts it will move inland and west, across the Gulf of Carpentaria.

While we won't see heavy rain like the areas up north, Ms Ford said the Capricornia region could see a medium chance of showers for the next few days.

From Monday to Wednesday, there will be a 50 per cent chance of a shower or two clearing.

On Monday there will be light winds become easterly from 20 to 25kmh in the morning and light in the late evening.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the winds will start southeasterly 15 to 20kmh and becoming easterly 25 to 35kmh.

Things will become quiet on Thursday with only a 20 per cent chance of rain but by Friday and Sunday it will be back up to a 40 to 50 per cent chance with winds up to 25kmh.

A strong wind warning was also announced for the Capricornia Coast over the weekend.

Boaties were urged to stay off the water as winds gusts are predicted to be 40 per cent stronger than the averages and maximum waves may may be twice their usual height.