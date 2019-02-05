CHAMPS STILL ALIVE: Men's and women's champs make quarters

SWINGING IN: Bundaberg's Kate McFarlane tees off on the first hole to start this year's Burnett Cup.

GOLF: If you think there is pressure on Bundaberg's Kate McFarlane to win this year's Burnett Cup, think again.

The talented Shalom College golfer started her quest for a third straight Cup in style on Sunday with Linda Phillips as the women's competition began.

The 13-year-old, with Phillips, has won the past two titles becoming the youngest player to ever win the tournament and to win back-to-back titles.

If that wasn't enough, McFarlane, with her handicap, is forced to play off scratch, giving her rivals more shots in every hole she competes in.

But it doesn't deter the teenager.

"I'm just playing my game,” she said.

"I play better when I'm doing that.”

McFarlane and Phillips started the tournament with a win by three shots with two holes to go to progress to the quarter finals.

She said the duo committed to playing with each other the second winning last year.

"It was good and we combined really well as a team again,” she said.

"I try to play my part and we enjoy each others company when we play.”

McFarlane said both compliment each other well with the other player playing a good shot if the other slips up.

The duo will need that to happen as well with Phillips handicap reduced from last year, which gives her less shots to play with this year.

But it didn't worry them in the opening round.

Not only did McFarlane win on Sunday but she was also a winner on Saturday, claiming the stableford in the women's competition.

"I've been practising a lot,” she said.

"I've been playing more and I'm actually on the golf course now (yesterday).”

McFarlane hopes the extra practice can lead to a tournament win but not everyone is wishing her well.

She said there was a bit of rivalry in the family with her brother Cameron hoping she doesn't add to her titles.

The 13-year-old currently has two Cup wins compared to one for Cameron in 2017.

"He thought I would be knocked out in the first round,” she said.

"He was actually preparing for what the NewsMail headline was going to be if it happened.”

She said the rivalry was healthy.

McFarlane and Phillips are in action this weekend against Chris Redshaw and Barbara Studholme in the quarters.

In the men's competition, Gary and Ashley Klinstrom, last year's champions, are also in the quarter finals after winning in the fourth round.

