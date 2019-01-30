Champs start a year of victory

CHAMPS: Lachlan Heycox drives for the YMCA. And insets Heycox on the left and Ben Flor on the right have cracked centuries this weekend:

CHAMPS: Lachlan Heycox drives for the YMCA. And insets Heycox on the left and Ben Flor on the right have cracked centuries this weekend: Brian Cassidy

CRICKET: Back in full force, the Bundaberg junior cricketers had their first game for the year and many players proved they were at home on the pitch.

Not one, but two YMCA players cracked a century with Under-16s - Benjamin Flor getting 120 in the and Under-12s Lachlan Heycox scoring 107 not out.

Bundaberg Cricket junior co-ordinator Shannan Heycox said it was Lachlan's first century and he celebrated it in style, taking his helmet off and turning his bat towards the sky - just like on television.

Heycox said he believed it was also Flor's first century, which he got while playing in Hervey Bay, havng opened the batting and staying on to get his century.

HAPPY DAYS: Ben Flor, U16 cricketer for YMCA cracked a century on the weekend. Contributed

For the Under-12s player it was a day for firsts; Heycox said Lachlan also got his first six to bring up his 50.

Heycox said Lachlan had played four Under-12 games and hadn't been dismissed yet.

He said it was great for the club having two players in different ages, but it was a good day for junior cricket all-round, with players from various clubs seeing runs of 90, and upwards of 50.

"(It was a) good day for a lot of cricketers,” Heycox said.

Lachlan said he was excited to have cracked his first century, particularly because it was close to the end of the game.

"I love cricket,” he said.

With a passion for the sport and playing with a team, Lachlan said he'd love to continue to play cricket well into the future.

Heycox with a bit of rain on Friday night the wickets were a bit sticky Saturday morning but handled well by the youngsters.

He said it was great cricket played in great spirit.

Despite fears of low numbers with it being a long weekend, Heycox said the numbers were actually up, which was great of the parents and children.

With school set to go back tomorrow and routine kicking in after the holidays, Heycox said it's full tilt from now until the finals in the middle of March for the junior competition.

He said there was some exciting times ahead for local cricket players with the Bulls Masters and Chris Lynn coming to the Bundaberg region.

Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn is coming to Salter Oval to play for the Bulls Masters on March 2. Lynn and the Bulls Masters will be here from February 27 to March 2.

To keep up-to-date visit the Bundaberg Cricket Association's Facebook page.

The juniors will be back playing at Kendalls Flat on Saturday.