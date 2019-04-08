Champions pushed by Wide Bay Buccaneers

FOOTBALL: Despite another win on Saturday, Bingera captain Daniel Watson admitted he didn't find many positives.

The defending premiers won 1-0 against the Wide Bay Buccaneers, in a contest that struggled to get going.

Bingera scored in the first half but missed chances to put the game away in the second half.

The Buccaneers also failed to take their chances, as Bingera secured it third win of the season in the Wide Bay Premier League.

"We're pretty disappointed,” Bingera captain Dan Watson said.

"We were pretty average, we didn't make it easy on ourselves.

"We missed a lot of chances.

"But it's three points.”

Watson said the side had an off night but didn't put it down to the opposition.

"The intensity wasn't there,” he said.

"So to get away with three points is a good effort.

"They (Buccaneers) gave us a good challenge, they were hungry.”

But Watson said the side needed to improve before its next match in the competition against Brothers Aston Villa on April 27.

"If we don't perform well against those team, like we did tonight, we will get belted.”

Buccaneers captain Dwayne McInnes said it was a good performance despite not getting anything out of it.

"We had a strong week of practice and it showed out there tonight,” he said.

"Our defensive structure was good and we held them out really well.

"It was a real positive for us.”

McInnes said the next step was getting results against the top teams.

"We've put a mark on the competition I think tonight,” he said.

"We like to be the underdogs and that's how we'll go through the season.

"We'll hopefully be the dark horse.”

The Buccaners will now face the United Park Eagles on April 27.