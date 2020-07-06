Champion greyhound winning hearts in retirement

WINNING HEARTS: Retired champion greyhound Ron, or Smooth Blend as he was known on the track, with new owner Lorraine Richmond in Bundaberg.

WHETHER he’s lounging about the historic Bundaberg house he now calls home, galloping through the “cricket-pitch length” hallway to see who’s visiting or humouring the staffies next door, Ron is living the high life in retirement.

When looking for a hound to welcome into their home, Lorraine and Stewart Richmond couldn’t have found a better fit with Ron.

Ms Richmond said the five-year-old greyhound was bred by Ron Brooks in Gin Gin and sent down to Denice Warren in Goulburn to campaign at higher levels.

He not only raced at a high level, but he won the final Canberra Cup.

Ms Richmond said he retired due to an injury and was sent back to Brooks before their household.

When looking for a dog, she said they went to the Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club and was told to contact Brooks for what is a “special” dog looking for a home.

“Ron had called the dog Morgan, but we call him Ron in honour of his old owner who just loves him too,” she said.

“Ron the trainer has been here to visit Ron the dog several times.”

Ms Richmond said for an athletic dog they don’t need a lot of exercise, they like to sleep, are clean and rarely bark.

Being an ex-racing dog, she said Ron was well travelled and got along well with kids.

“Ron spends most of his life on his various beds around the house, and is very much mummy’s boy,” she said.

