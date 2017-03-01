Champagne breakfast to toast achievements of women

CELEBRATING ACHIEVEMENTS: Zonta's Lyn Alma, Alexandra Grove and Cathy Mylrea are hosting a 2017 International Women's Day breakfast t Rowers on the River on Sunday.

WOMEN from all walks of life will be celebrated around the world next month.

And it will be no different in Bundaberg, with women invited to attend a breakfast event to commemorate International Women's Day.

Hosted by the Zonta Club of Bundaberg, the breakfast will kick off from 7.30am on Sunday at Rowers on the River.

Club president Alexandra Grove said International Women's Day had a long history and held great importance in recognition of the achievements of women and the call for equality.

"In 1910, Clara Zetkin, the leader of the Women's Office for the Social Democratic Party in Germany, tabled the idea of an International Women's Day at the second International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen,” Ms Grove said.

"The very first International Women's Day was held the following year on March 19. Meetings and protests were held across Europe with the largest street demonstration attracting 30,000 women. In 1913, IWD was transferred to March 8 and has been held on this day ever since.”

Ms Grove said International Women's Day was an occasion to reflect on how far women had come in their fight for equality, peace and development.

"It is also an opportunity to unite, network and mobilise for meaningful change,” she said.

At this year's breakfast, guest speakers Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson and Bundy Food Tours owner Suzie Clarke will address the crowd.

There will also be a hot breakfast, fresh fruit and pastries, tea, coffee and a celebratory glass of champagne or orange juice.

Tickets are $30 with in tables of 10 and one of eight. Book by March 2 by clicking here.