31°
News

Champagne breakfast to toast achievements of women

Ashley Clark
| 1st Mar 2017 8:12 AM
CELEBRATING ACHIEVEMENTS: Zonta's Lyn Alma, Alexandra Grove and Cathy Mylrea are hosting a 2017 International Women's Day breakfast t Rowers on the River on Sunday.
CELEBRATING ACHIEVEMENTS: Zonta's Lyn Alma, Alexandra Grove and Cathy Mylrea are hosting a 2017 International Women's Day breakfast t Rowers on the River on Sunday. Paul Donaldson BUN270217ZON4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WOMEN from all walks of life will be celebrated around the world next month.

And it will be no different in Bundaberg, with women invited to attend a breakfast event to commemorate International Women's Day.

Hosted by the Zonta Club of Bundaberg, the breakfast will kick off from 7.30am on Sunday at Rowers on the River.

Club president Alexandra Grove said International Women's Day had a long history and held great importance in recognition of the achievements of women and the call for equality.

"In 1910, Clara Zetkin, the leader of the Women's Office for the Social Democratic Party in Germany, tabled the idea of an International Women's Day at the second International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen,” Ms Grove said.

"The very first International Women's Day was held the following year on March 19. Meetings and protests were held across Europe with the largest street demonstration attracting 30,000 women. In 1913, IWD was transferred to March 8 and has been held on this day ever since.”

Ms Grove said International Women's Day was an occasion to reflect on how far women had come in their fight for equality, peace and development.

"It is also an opportunity to unite, network and mobilise for meaningful change,” she said.

At this year's breakfast, guest speakers Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson and Bundy Food Tours owner Suzie Clarke will address the crowd.

There will also be a hot breakfast, fresh fruit and pastries, tea, coffee and a celebratory glass of champagne or orange juice.

Tickets are $30 with in tables of 10 and one of eight. Book by March 2 by clicking here.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  breakfast celebration international women's day zonta club of bundaberg

Where to find the best coffee

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high in Australia with the hipster movement carving a whole new breed of caffeine-loving consumers.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Champagne breakfast to toast achievements of women

Champagne breakfast to toast achievements of women

WOMEN from all walks of life will be celebrated around the world next month.

Students rally for Relay For Life for the fourth year

Participants in the Relay for Life event.

The Cancer Council Queensland event will be held on August 12-13.

Uni help on offer

University help is available.

Apply now for a fantastic scholarship opportunity

Solar switch: 'We had to make a change'

MAGIC NUMBERS: North Isis cane grower John Russo watches the meter on his solar power system.

Sustainable electricity source a load off farmer's back

Local Partners

New bridge taking shape

The new Burnett River Bridge on Monto-Mount Perry Road is taking shape after being washed away by Cyclone Marcia

McConnell Lookout closed for road works

Roadworks at McConell Lookout.

Council undergoes road works to improve safety

Bundaberg arts festival is back

VIBRANT WORK: Landscape artist Betty Searle in her studio. Betty is currently exhibiting her work at Brisbaneâ€™s Wild Canary Bistro. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

...with some fresh paint for the $5000 prize

WHAT'S ON: Saturday, February 25-Sunday, February 26

HERE COME THE BRIDES: The 2017 Wedding Spectacular is on this weekend.

Five things you need to know

Quality players on their way for beach volleyball event

GOING LOW: Brett Redgen competing in the Queensland Beach Volleyball event in Bargara last year.

Preparations on track for top weekend

Adele in Queensland: Where you can see her

QUEENSLAND is rolling out the red carpet for pop powerhouse Adele, who is rumoured to touch down on the Gold Coast today.

Adele nails opening Australian concert in Perth

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year.

Adele nailed her opening Australian concert in front of 65,000 fans.

MOVIE REVIEW: Young actors tell grown-up Jasper Jones tale

Jasper Jones, played by Aaron McGrath, Charlie Bucktin, played by Levi Miller, and Eliza Wishart, played by Angourie Rice, in a scene from the movie Jasper Jones.

Can Charlie and Jasper find out who killed Laura Wishart?

MAFS dad needs to back right off

heryl’s dad was not having a bar of Andrew.

This dad’s outburst shows exactly what parents shouldn’t do.

Booval boy keeps winning over bride

BUILDING A BOND: Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong on Married At First Sight.

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong

Young cast shines next to acting heavyweights in Jasper Jones

Jasper Jones (Aaron McGrath), Charlie Bucktin (Levi Miller) and Eliza Wishart (Angourie Rice) in the film Jasper Jones.

An Aussie novel comes to life on the screen

BOOKS: Peter Helliar pens a fishy tale of time travel

Peter Helliar is releasing a children's book, Frankie Fish and the Sonic Suitcase

PETE Helliar has created a new Marty McFly for the next generation.

RARE AS HENS TEETH - 2 ACRES BETWEEN CBD and COAST

Lot 4 / 135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Here is an allotment that you will not find every day!! Looking ... $259,000

Here is an allotment that you will not find every day!! Looking over farm land and set back from the road this allotment offers a private and tranquil surrounds...

YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER VALUE THAN HERE

2 / 62 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $235,000

Positioned in a small boutique complex of 5 townhouses with great street appeal and located in a very handy location just a short walk to Friendly Society Hospital...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

OWNERS SLASHED PRICE FROM $685,000 NOW REDUCED TO SUBMIT OFFERS OVER $599,000 Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20...

CITY FRINGE ACREAGE IN TIGHTLY HELD POCKET

66 Langbeckers Road, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 4 $428,000

Situated in a highly-sought after and tightly held city fringe acreage area just 10 minutes to Bundaberg's central Post Office you will find this appealing home on...

BUNDABERGS BEST VALUE SMALL ACREAGE WITH TOWN WATER, BLOCKS FROM 3,958 M2 TO 2.7 HA

. Black Beauty Estate, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... FROM $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, Black Beauty Estate...

NEW OFFICE SPACE OR FANTASTIC HOME - YOUR CHOICE!

43a Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Professionalised within walking distance to schools, public transport, pubs and amenities whilst only 800m to major shopping centres and approx. 1.5km to the CBD...

YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE COASTAL ACREAGE 2228 SQM WITH A BEAUTIFUL LAGOON AT YOUR BACK DOOR

20 Lagoon Drive, Moore Park Beach 4670

Residential Land 2228 square mtr OVER ACRE WITH P0WER and TOWN WATER CONNECTED If ... $175,000

2228 square mtr OVER ACRE WITH P0WER and TOWN WATER CONNECTED If you're seeking to build your dream home in a beautiful coastal location, this fabulous large...

PEACEFUL, PICTURE PERFECT + ABILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $319,000

Looking directly over parkland is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

PICTURE PERFECT WITH GREAT SIDE ACCESS AND LARGE SHED

1 Taylor Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 3 $259,000

Nestled in a quiet family friendly street this immaculately presented residence has been lovingly well maintained over the years. The light filled home has a...

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Growing optimism in realty markets

Work on the gas pipeline at the Bundaberg Port.

Market shifting from buyers' market to vendor

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!