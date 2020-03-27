Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Tim Sayre, in Bourbong St.
Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Tim Sayre, in Bourbong St.
News

Chamber’s request to close highways

Rhylea Millar
27th Mar 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce have requested Queensland’s deputy premier Jackie Trad, to stop all unessential traffic travelling out of the South East.

In a letter which was sent yesterday, it said the closure would reduce the risk of spreading the virus in other areas of the state, allow businesses to reopen sooner and minimise the impact on regional hospitals.

“The Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce (is) requesting the closure of all but essential traffic and emergency services out of the South East, including Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich and Toowoomba,” president Tim Sayre said.

“It is hoped that by closing the areas of the State where cases of COVID-19 are more prevalent, we might be able to use our geographic isolation to reduce the number of infections in outlining regions such as Bundaberg, where existing cases are being managed successfully.”

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: LGAQ defends councils after MP calls for rates-free period

        premium_icon UPDATE: LGAQ defends councils after MP calls for rates-free...

        News MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt says it’s the best thing councils could do.

        • 27th Mar 2020 3:18 PM
        Man breaches DV order with violence

        premium_icon Man breaches DV order with violence

        News A man was released on parole after grabbing his former partner by the neck and...

        Coronavirus Queensland: What you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: What you need to know today

        Health The latest on COVID-19 from NSW and beyond

        Marcus Mission takes support online

        premium_icon Marcus Mission takes support online

        News Marcus Mission have put forward measures to keep their community feeling supported...