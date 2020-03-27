Chamber’s request to close highways

THE Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce have requested Queensland’s deputy premier Jackie Trad, to stop all unessential traffic travelling out of the South East.

In a letter which was sent yesterday, it said the closure would reduce the risk of spreading the virus in other areas of the state, allow businesses to reopen sooner and minimise the impact on regional hospitals.

“The Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce (is) requesting the closure of all but essential traffic and emergency services out of the South East, including Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich and Toowoomba,” president Tim Sayre said.

“It is hoped that by closing the areas of the State where cases of COVID-19 are more prevalent, we might be able to use our geographic isolation to reduce the number of infections in outlining regions such as Bundaberg, where existing cases are being managed successfully.”