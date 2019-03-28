Chambers open to working with local councils

NORTH Burnett Regional Council Mayor Rachel Chambers has backed the Queensland Government after it decided to walk away from the Hinkler Regional Deal earlier this week.

Following Tuesday's announcement, Cr Chambers yesterday said she remained open to engaging with the Bundaberg and Fraser Coast councils about proposed projects as part of the Regional Deal to understand how they will benefit the North Burnett and other local governments in the Wide Bay area.

She said City Deals, or Regional Deals, were an outstanding example of the three levels of government collaborating in order to achieve outcomes for collective communities.

In a short statement to the NewsMail, Cr Chambers said she could "appreciate the state's decision at this time” after it refused to sign a Statement of Intent for the deal in Brisbane.

"The great strength of WBBROC (Wide Bay Burnett Organisation of Councils) is that we look at investment in any part of the region as a win for the whole region,” Cr Chambers said.

"However, I'm a huge advocate of good planning driving good decision making and as such can appreciate the state's decision.”

On Wednesday, a defiant Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said he would deliver the deal with or without the Queensland Government.

Mr Pitt expected the deal to feature in next Tuesday night's Federal Budget.

"We won't be hamstrung by the Queensland Labor Government, we will deliver the deal,” he said.

"At the end of the day it's about the constituents, it's jobs for the future and strengthening the economy.

"For me this is about delivering a unique opportunity and I will be getting it done.”

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said the Queensland Government wanted to see a deal which included the whole Wide Bay-Burnett region.

"Every other city deal has been based on local council areas, but the Hinkler Region Deal is based on the boundaries of Keith Pitt's electorate,” she said.